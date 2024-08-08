Expand / Collapse search
Attorneys host press conference on civil complaint against Pinellas County School Board

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  August 8, 2024 11:19am EDT
Pinellas County
FOX 13 News

Civil complaint filed against Pinellas school board

Several attorneys hosted a press conference, discussing a civil complaint filed against the Pinellas County School Board in the handling of Maniya Sheriffe in a 2022 incident involving a school resource officer at Boca Ciera High School.

GULFPORT, Fla. - Several attorneys held a press conference regarding a civil complaint against Pinellas County schools regarding the alleged rough handling of a high school student in 2022.

READ: 15-year-old says a Gulfport police officer was rough with her at school, sparks internal investigation

Local attorney Shannon Ligon, Florida State House Rep. Michele Rayner, and attorneys Precious Chavez and Bridgette Domingos spoke from the Middle District Federal Courthouse in Tampa on Thursday.

Attorney Bridgette Domingos

The civil complaint centers on the alleged mishandling of Maniya Sheriffe in 2022 at Boca Ciera High School. 

READ: Gulfport PD: Investigation ‘exonerates’ officer after 15-year-old says he was rough with her at school

The family of Sheriffe claimed in 2022 that a Gulfport police officer handled her roughly, slinging her against a wall and putting her in handcuffs after they say multiple girls bullied her at school. 

Sheriffe's family said she wasn't resisting and expressed confusion as to why she was handled by the officer like that. 

The Gulfport Police Department conducted an investigation into the incident in which they found that ‘she was not slung, thrown, or anything of that nature,' and her injuries ‘were the result of her own actions in resisting the officer.’

Their report claimed that everything began when Sheriffe and others were disrupting class and then, after class, Sheriffe caused ‘further trouble’ by trying to initiate a physical confrontation with one fo the students. 

Police said during Sheriffe's altercation with the school resource officer, she 'cursed at the officer, refused to comply with his directions, and at one point balled her fists and lunged at him as though she wanted to attack him."

This is a developing story. Check back for details.