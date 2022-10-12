Gulfport PD: Investigation ‘exonerates’ officer after 15-year-old says he was rough with her at school

Gulfport police are responding to allegations from the family of a 15-year-old girl who said an officer was rough with her during an encounter at school last month.

Maniya Sheriffe said she was being bullied at Boca Ciega High School by several girls. She said a Gulfport police officer who was already there addressing another incident got involved.

At that time, she said "he slung me against the wall and put me in handcuffs", leading to her hitting her forehead. Police refute those claims in the findings released from an internal affairs investigation.

In the report, police said "she was not slung, thrown, or anything of that nature," adding the injuries she "sustained were the result of her own actions in resisting the officer."

According to the report, police said things started on September 6, when Sheriffe and others were disrupting class. They said after class, Sheriffe "instigated further trouble by attempting to initiate a physical confrontation with one of the students."

At that time, a school resource officer intervened. Police said during that encounter Sheriffe "cursed at the officer, refused to comply with his directions, and at one point balled her fists and lunged at him as though she wanted to attack him."

They said later in the day school staff had to intervene again when Sheriffe tried to instigate another altercation and resisted another officer.

Police said the findings of an internal investigation are based on statements of nine witnesses including three students and four school staff or faculty, as well as a review of over 100 video feeds from surveillance cameras throughout the campus.

The school board has opted not to release the videos publicly. An attorney told FOX13 that the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) was likely a factor in that decision.

Gulfport police said their findings concluded:

The officer is exonerated of the allegation that he used excessive force; his actions were lawful, proper, and justified.

The allegation that the officer discriminated against Maniya based on her race is unfounded.

FOX 13 reached out to the family following the conclusion of the internal investigation and was told they have retained an attorney.