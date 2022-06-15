ATV falls on passenger post crash; man dies at scene

article

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Pasco County that involved an ATV.

According to troopers, a 61-year-old man and his passenger were driving down a private dirt road, west of Fog Hollow Drive in Wesley Chapel. The driver attempted to make a left turn but failed and overturned the ATV.

The ATV turned on flipped onto its right side. The driver and 62-year-old passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

The ATV fell on top of the passenger. As a result of his injuries, he died at the scene of the crash, troopers said.