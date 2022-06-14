One flown to the hospital after deadly ATV crash in Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL - Fire crews are responding to a deadly ATV crash on Fog Hollow Drive in Wesley Chapel, Pasco Fire Rescue said.
First responders said one person is dead and another is being flown to the hospital after the ATV rollover.
The person being flown to the hospital is being considered a trauma alert, Pasco fire crews said.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.