Auburndale crash: Bicyclist killed on US-92

The Brief A man riding a bicycle died in an Auburndale crash early Sunday morning on US-92. Investigators say the bicyclist lacked reflective gear and lights when he was hit from behind. Deputies are trying to identify the victim and notify his family following the deadly collision.



A 56-year-old man driving home from work struck and killed a bicyclist on US-92 in Auburndale early Sunday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Auburndale crash investigation

What we know:

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash after a collision around 1:40 a.m. Sunday morning.

Deputies say a 56-year-old Auburndale man was driving home from work in his 2007 black Mercedes-Benz east on US-92 when he struck a bicyclist from behind near Polk Parkway.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

The bicyclist, a middle-aged man, died at the scene. PCSO said the bicycle did not have lights or reflectors, and the man was wearing dark clothing without a helmet or reflective gear.

What we don't know:

PCSO said it is working to identify the bicyclist and notify next of kin.

Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash.

This is still an active investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.