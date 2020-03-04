Authentic New York City deli carries on tradition and culture for Sarasota residents

article

For the Thomas family, growing up in New York City left a need for an authentic deli that kept their culture and traditions intact.

Sherry Thomas had grown up eating NYC deli sandwiches her whole life before moving to Florida. While searching for a new home, one of the first things Sherry and her husband looked for was an authentic NYC deli.

Sherry explained, “It's part of our culture and what we are about. Growing up in a Jewish community, it’s all about the food and we wanted our daughter to taste and be a part of a traditional, authentic deli where she can bring her friends and be proud of her heritage and who she is.”

Sherry said she found the deli that brings her tastebuds back home to New York: Ham Heaven & Devil Dogs NYC Deli, at 3131 Clark Road in Sarasota.

Known locally and online as HH & DD, the Reuben sandwich is their specialty, which has been voted the best in Florida and top 10 in the U.S.

HH & DD Reuben Sandwich

When Sherry first ate at the deli she said, “You get that, 'My grandmother used to make it,' flavor.”

The deli has become part of the Thomas family's new way of life in Florida.

HH & DD NY-style cheesecake

Ham Heaven & Devil Dog NYC Deli

Open Monday - Saturday 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Closed Sunday

LINK: For more information, visit https://hhanddd.business.site/