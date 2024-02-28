Authorities investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Venice

Authorities are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened on Englewood Road near Adams Road in Venice.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said they are assisting the Florida High Patrol with the crash. They said one death has been reported.

Two north and southbound lanes on Englewood Road are closed off, leaving one lane open in both directions, according to Sarasota County deputies.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while investigators are at the scene.