Authorities search for missing 16-year-old girl from Lakeland

Investigators are asking for the public's help to find a missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Lakeland.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Emma Lynn Carter was reported missing during the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 11 from a Lakeland residence.

FHP said there was no clothing or vehicle description currently available.

Anyone with information on Emma's whereabouts is asked to call Lakeland Police at 863-834-6900 or Florida Highway Patrol at 813-558-1800.