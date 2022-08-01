Average gas prices in Florida drop below $4 per gallon for first time since March

For the first time in five months, the average gas price has dropped below $4 per gallon here in Florida.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular-unleaded gas rings in at $4.21. That's down 14 cents from this time last week.

As for Florida's average, it's now at $3.91, down from $4.09 last Monday. It's the lowest daily average price since March 5.

The below-$4 average means prices have dropped a total of 96 cents per gallon since mid-June.

READ: Cryptocurrency scams on the rise and occurring across country, authorities say

Locally, drivers are paying about $3.88.

"After paying almost $5 a gallon just a couple months ago, Florida drivers are likely breathing a sigh of relief when seeing gas prices back below $4 a gallon," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "However, it's too early to tell just how long these sub-$4 gas prices will hang around. Oil and gasoline futures prices made notable gains last week. This could cause falling gas prices to level out or potentially increase, but it's too early to tell."