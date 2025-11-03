Avon Park man accused of stabbing mother 10 times: HCSO
AVON PARK, Fla. - An Avon Park man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing his mother 10 times at a home on West Lacey St.
Highlands County deputies arrived on Sunday morning to the 66-year-old victim bleeding heavily in a chair outside. She told investigators that her son stabbed her during an argument.
First responders were able to airlift her to a local hospital, and she is expected to survive.
The woman's son, 49-year-old Fredrick Burns III, was found walking nearby at the intersection of South Carolina Ave. and East Booker St.
Courtesy: Highlands County Sheriff's Office.
The knife that deputies believe was used in the stabbing was found outside the home.
He was arrested at 10:10 a.m. and has been charged with attempted homicide and tampering with evidence.
