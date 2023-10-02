Man charged with shooting, killing 21-year-old in Avon Park: Sheriff's Office

article

A man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after authorities said he shot and killed a man following an altercation in Avon Park.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office, Trevor Jaume Reggie Manning, 25, was charged in connection to the September 15 shooting death of Michael Hilton Jr., 21.

READ: USS Jack H. Lucas arrives in Port Tampa Bay for commissioning ceremony

Hilton's body was discovered in the backyard of an Avon Park home at around 9 a.m. on the morning of September 15. Residents of the home told detectives they had heard gunshots at around 1 a.m. the previous night and found the body the next morning.

The sheriff's office reported that evidence found that Manning and Hilton had been in an altercation not far from where Hilton's body was found.

Evidence from the crime scene linked back to an earlier incident where Manning had been seen with a gun in the area. On Sept. 25, he was arrested and charged with possessing a firearm as a felon and was still in jail when he was charged with second-degree murder.