SpaceX, Axiom Space successfully launch first crewed mission of 2024 from Florida

Axiom Space and SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying an all-European crew that is bound for the International Space Station.

The instantaneous launch occurred at 4:49 p.m. on Thursday from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Four astronauts – Commander Michael López-Alegría, Pilot Walter Villadei of Italy, Mission Specialist Alper Gezeravcı of Turkey, and ESA (European Space Agency) project astronaut Marcus Wandt of Sweden – are headed to the ISS for nearly two weeks to conduct various science experiments and research in microgravity, before heading back home to Earth, according to NASA.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Axiom Mission 3 crew -Alper Gezeravci (2nd L) of Turkiye, Michael Lopez-Alegria (R) of US-Spain, Walter Villadei (2nd R) of Italy, and Marcus Wandt (L) of Sweden- greet the crowd before blasting off for the International Space Station on a SpaceX Falcon 9 at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, United States on January 18, 2024. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Ax-3 was previously scheduled to launch on Wednesday but it was scrubbed to allow for additional pre-launch checkouts and data analysis on the vehicle, SpaceX said.