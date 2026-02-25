Manatee County mourns Commissioner Carol Ann Felts after sudden passing: 'We lost an advocate'

The Brief Manatee County Commissioner Carol Ann Felts was found dead at her Myakka City home on Tuesday. Many remember the county commissioner for standing up against development and leading for the community. Commissioner Felts was an eighth generation Floridian and stood up for first responders and EMS.



Manatee County continues to grieve the sudden loss of Commissioner Carol Ann Felts after she was found dead on Tuesday at her Myakka City home.

Those who knew her said her legacy will continue on.

RELATED: Manatee County's District 1 commissioner suddenly passes away: 'Greatly missed'

What we know:

On Tuesday, her friend and neighbor Rick Richards quickly learned of her passing.

"We lost an advocate that was extremely passionate and knowledgeable about the issues that we are facing, not just in the Myakka and the rural community, but also throughout the state of Florida," he said.

Richards said she was the candidate Parrish, Myakka City and Duette had waited for: One who understood the needs of not just her community, but Manatee County as a whole.

READ: Florida Senate advances bill restricting dredging in Terra Ceia Preserve as cruise terminal debate intensifies

"Carol had a strong sense of obligation to the citizens that elected her. And if Carol had a fault it’s that she cared too much. If she didn’t understand a problem or position, she worked diligently to understand it and would talk to anybody and everybody to get their side. To get a throughout understanding, so she could represent people," said Richards.

The backstory:

Felts didn't mince words and always spoke her mind. She represented District 1 on the Manatee County Commission, but never forgot her roots.

She was an eighth generation Floridian with "conch" and "cracker" bloodlines. She stood up for what she believed in and pushed back against developers.

"I will tell you what the citizens, we don’t care. We want our wetlands buffers back," she once said at a county commission meeting.

MORE: Bradenton’s IMG Academy fined $1.7M for taking tuition from Mexican drug cartel associates

Before beating out a developer-backed candidate in 2024, you could find her on the other side of the podium, standing up for her community.

She also prided herself on being raised in a family of first responders. Her father and uncles were longtime paramedics in Miami, and she was an advocate for EMS and first responders.

"It's truly a sad day for our county and that district in particular, because Commissioner Felts stayed true to who she was. She was a community activist and that certainly created some very healthy debate for us," said Manatee County Commission Chair Tal Siddique.

As Manatee County works to honor Felts, many said she honored the county by holding fast to her beliefs and promises.

"She frequently told me how important it was to her to give back to the community and to be able to make the public happy," said Richards.

What's next:

Manatee County commissioners will be honoring Felts on Tuesday, March 3. Governor Ron DeSantis can appoint a replacement, until an election is later held.