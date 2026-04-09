Ayurvedic Kitchari: Healing mung bean & rice stew recipe
TAMPA, Fla. - Learn to make Ayurvedic Kitchari, a healing mung bean & rice ste.
This recipe can be used for a 3-5-day cleanse.
Ingredients
Base
- 1 cup split yellow mung dal (soaked 30 min if possible)
- ½ cup basmati rice
- 6 cups water (or more for a softer, porridge-like texture)
Spices (core digestive blend)
- 1 tbsp ghee
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 1 tsp mustard seeds
- 1 tsp ground turmeric
- 1 tsp ground coriander
- ½ tsp fennel seeds
- 1–2 tsp fresh grated ginger
- Pinch asafoetida (hing) (optional but traditional)
Vegetables (optional but recommended)
- 1 cup diced carrot
- 1 cup chopped zucchini
- Handful spinach or kale
Finish
- Salt to taste (traditionally added at the end)
- Fresh cilantro
- Squeeze of lemon or lime
Method
- Rinse well —Thoroughly rinse the mung dal and rice until the water runs clear.
- Bloom the spices —In a large pot, heat the ghee over medium heat. Add cumin seeds, mustard seeds, and fennel seeds. When they begin to pop, stir in the ground turmeric, ground coriander, and ginger. Add asafoetida if using, and cook briefly until aromatic.
- Build the base —Add the rinsed mung dal and rice to the pot. Stir to coat with the spices.
- Simmer —Pour in the water. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer, partially covered, for about 20–25 minutes.
- Add vegetables —Add the carrot, zucchini, and greens. Continue to cook until everything is soft and cohesive, about 10–15 more minutes.
- Finish —Stir in salt to taste. Add cilantro and a squeeze of lemon or lime just before serving.
- Serve —Dish up warm, letting the flavors and aromas ground and nourish.
Serves: 4
Time: 35–45 minutes