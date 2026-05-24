Family dedicates Sun City Center memorial plaque for 16-year-old Lexi Ringo

The Brief A Sun City Center memorial plaque was unveiled Sunday at Freedom Fairways Golf Course to honor 16-year-old Lexi Ringo. Ringo died following a Dec. 26, 2025, vehicle crash caused by an accused drunk driver near her home. Local organizations and her parents have launched new scholarship opportunities to carry on the teenager's legacy.



A Sun City Center memorial plaque was dedicated Sunday afternoon to honor a teenager whose life was cut short by an impaired driver.

Family, friends, and community members gathered at a local golf course to celebrate her lasting legacy.

Sun City Center memorial plaque

What we know:

A memorial plaque was unveiled Sunday at Freedom Fairways Golf Course in Sun City Center, where Lexi Ringo spent countless hours developing her golf game and building relationships with coaches and teammates. The plaque was placed near the fifth hole, a spot that held special meaning for the young golfer.

The permanent tribute plaque is mounted directly to the hole 5 marker at Freedom Fairways Golf Course, a spot that held a deep personal significance for the young athlete.

The tribute is surrounded by colorful plastic ducks, a nod to a tradition Ringo started by naming ducks after people in her life. Coaches recalled that the fifth hole often challenged Ringo early on, but she eventually conquered it by making a birdie there.

Tragic holiday crash details

The backstory:

Ringo was a 16-year-old honor student, class president, and aspiring orthopedic surgeon who volunteered at Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Metro Ministries. Her future was cut short on Dec. 26, 2025, when she and her mother were traveling near their Riverview home.

Lexi Ringo smiles while wearing medical scrubs during a volunteer assignment, illustrating her ambition to pursue a career as an orthopedic surgeon before her life was cut short.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, accused drunk driver Dominick Frye ran a stop sign on North 30th Street and crashed into their vehicle. Ringo died about an hour later from her injuries.

Local community golf reactions

What they're saying:

"She was our heart and the reason we got up every day," her dad, Tim Ringo, said during the ceremony. Family members described the teenager as driven, compassionate, and dedicated to helping others.

A procession of golf carts carries friends and community members along the course path during Sunday's memorial dedication ceremony in Sun City Center.

The loss also deeply affected those in the local golf community. One of her coaches, Denis Roberts, said he nearly stopped coaching after her death because so much of the game reminded him of Ringo.

Funding future medical students

What's next:

Ringo's legacy will continue through new scholarship opportunities created in her honor. Officials with First Tee of Tampa Bay announced a 5,000 dollar annual scholarship for a graduating high school senior.

Her parents have also launched the Lexi's Legacy Fund, which will offer scholarships to high school seniors and medical students at the University of Florida. The family hopes the programs will help future students pursue the same passion for service and education that defined Ringo's life.

Consequences of impaired driving

Why you should care:

The memorial serves as a reminder of the devastating consequences of impaired driving while highlighting the lasting impact one young person can have on a community. Although Ringo's life was cut short, those who knew her say her influence will continue through the students who benefit from scholarships established in her name.

A street sign marks the intersection of 30th Street and Covington Garden Drive in Riverview, near where the fatal impaired driving crash occurred on Dec. 26, 2025.