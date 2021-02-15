'Baby diet' doesn't mean eating pureed food, but could help you change eating habits

article

If you're trying to get back on track with good health habits, you may want to consider the eating habits of babies or toddlers.

"The premise of the baby diet is: let's take cues from the toddler and follow some rules that we really devote a lot of time to with our babies and apply them to yourself," said registered dietitian Nicolette Pace.

First, watch the calories you drink.

"No sugary drinks, so basically every doctor advises not to give your baby sugary drinks so why are we drinking them?" she explained.

For example, coffee-flavored drinks that have lots of sugar and dairy products contain lots of calories.

"Literally, you're looking at two and a half meals by the time you're done with some of these drinks," said Pace.

Advertisement

Also, consider your portions and stick to an eating schedule.

"Some of these tools that we use for our toddler to feed them, use them for yourself, even the sectioned plates, it's all those little compartments," said Pace. "You have a strict mealtime schedule for them so let's try following it for ourselves. This is also to prevent this irregular eating which also leads to an increased level of hunger and then you wind up overeating."

If you're a parent of a toddler, consider sharing mealtimes. Babies tend to eat in one place and so should you.

"Eating together, even if it's a different texture of food, it will foster a bonding," said Pace. "I suggest you go only where there's a table. As you start to squeeze down areas of the house where you do have meals and food you'll see that you'll have less of a trigger, less of an influence to grab this and that."

She said incorporating these suggestions could boost your weight loss.

"Some people can lose a pound a week depending on their metabolic rate. Others can really go for that two," said Pace.

Pace said it's also a good idea to wrap your eating three hours before bedtime to help your digestive system.