Baby rhino follows mom everywhere at Denver Zoo

Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 13 News

The new baby rhino is exploring her enclosure at Denver Zoo alongside her mom, closely following in her footsteps.

DENVER - Parents everywhere are around their kids a lot more than they're probably used to right now -- and the same goes for this new mom at the Denver Zoo.

Tensing is a greater one-horned rhino who gave birth two months ago to a not-so-little girl.

After asking the public to vote on the baby's name, the zoo announced Wednesday the young rhino will be named Joona.

"In Nepalese culture, Joona means "treasure" or "joyful in nature" and we think that's just perfect for Tensing's little girl," the zoo wrote.

On Tuesday, zookeepers released video of the mom and baby exploring their enclosure, showing the young one energetically running around -- while not straying too far from her mother's side.