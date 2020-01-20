Baby Trend recalls four stroller models due to faulty hinges that may pose fall hazard to children

Baby Trend, a company that manufactures baby and child products, has issued a recall of four models of its Tango Mini Strollers. The recall is due to faulty hinge joints in the strollers that can collapse under pressure, posing a fall hazard to children.

The recall impacts the following stroller models: Quartz Pink (Model Number ST31D09A), Sedona Gray (Model Number ST31D10A), Jet Black (Model Number ST31D11A), and Purest Blue (Model Number ST31D03A). Model numbers for these strollers should be printed in black with a white sticker and is located on the legs of the device.

Baby Trend says they have not received any reports of injuries.

Baby Trend recalls mini strollers over fall hazard.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Baby Trend for a replacement or full refund,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission reported.

The recalled strollers are manufactured in China and were sold at Target stores, and have were shipped from Amazon from Oct. 2019 through Nov. 2019.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, owners of the strollers can contact Baby Trend by phone (800-328-7363) and by email (info@babytrend.com). More information about the recall is available on the company’s website.