Baby whale breaches surf off California coast

A baby whale recently gave quite a show off the coast of Newport Beach, CA.

A photographer with Newport Coastal Adventure captured video of the whale, which, despite its size, it's a baby named Popcorn.

Popcorn got its name because of all the barnacles that hang on its tail.

A larger whale appears to be next to it in one of the pieces of video.

Newport Coastal Adventure is not currently operating its whale watching excursions. It says it will be up and running again once restrictions on group gatherings are lifted.