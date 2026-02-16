Family, friends rally around retired Polk County firefighter who lost home in blaze

The Brief On Thursday afternoon, a brush fire destroyed retired Polk County firefighter Tony Trupiano’s home on Lunnwoods Dr. in Bartow. Since the beginning of the month, brush fires have destroyed several homes. The cause of the brush fire is still under investigation.



A family in Polk County was forced to evacuate their home last week to escape a brush fire.

What we know:

Since the beginning of the month, brush fires have destroyed several homes, including one belonging to a retired Polk County firefighter.

Taylor Mcelroy says seeing the damage to her grandfather's home on Lunnwoods Dr. in Bartow is devastating.

"Everything that was in the sheds, all of our childhood memories and belongings. It’s just gone," she said.

READ: Bartow teacher accused of starting 5-acre fire, violating Polk County burn ban

Her grandfather, Tony Trupiano, is a retired Polk County firefighter who served for around three decades.

On Thursday afternoon, he, Taylor Mcelroy’s father, and her sister's boyfriend were home when the brush fire crept up their porch.

They made it out just in the nick of time.

What they're saying:

Russell Claridy is also a retired Polk County firefighter and Trupiano's long-time friend.

He says Trupiano is staying with a neighbor temporarily and he didn't have insurance, so the fire department is rallying behind him to help raise funds to find him a new place to live.

READ: Extreme drought conditions turn Polk County into a ‘tinderbox’ as firefighters battle barrage of brush fires

"This was his home. This was the last place he was going to live and he's lost it all." Claridy explained. "Tony served the people of Polk County for 30 years and he risked his life for the people of Polk County. Now it's time for us to help him back."

Taylor Mcelroy’s sister, Jordan Mcelroy wants the community to take brush fires seriously.

"Think about the burn ban and realize it is a very real thing and there's a reason it's in effect," she said. "And think twice before throwing out a cigarette, or burning trash or anything like that."

What's next:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.