Back-to-school countdown begins
TAMPA - School starts next Monday, August 11, in most local counties.
There is a new state law prohibiting elementary and middle school students from having cell phones during class time. Some local counties began the rules last school year.
High school students have more flexibility with cell phone usage, but with restrictions.
School buses, including those in Hillsborough County, will be equipped with traffic cameras. If a car illegally passes a stopped school bus, the driver could be cited.
Administrators say parents should take advantage of open houses and meet-the-teacher events to help their children start the school year right.
Dig deeper:
Some school district officials are stepping up efforts to help the mental health of students.
Studies have suggested that students may benefit from detaching from cell phones and social media for longer periods. This first year of the statewide cell phone law could bring more information to that discussion.
The Source: FOX 13's Lloyd Sowers wrote this story using interviews with two local school superintendents and information provided by local counties on their websites.