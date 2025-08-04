Back-to-school countdown begins

The Brief Most local counties start school next Monday, August 11. There are new state laws regarding cell phones in schools. School buses will have traffic cameras to catch violators.



School starts next Monday, August 11, in most local counties.

There is a new state law prohibiting elementary and middle school students from having cell phones during class time. Some local counties began the rules last school year.

High school students have more flexibility with cell phone usage, but with restrictions.

School buses, including those in Hillsborough County, will be equipped with traffic cameras. If a car illegally passes a stopped school bus, the driver could be cited.

Administrators say parents should take advantage of open houses and meet-the-teacher events to help their children start the school year right.

READ: My Safe Florida Home grant program reopens Monday. Here's how to apply

Dig deeper:

Some school district officials are stepping up efforts to help the mental health of students.

Studies have suggested that students may benefit from detaching from cell phones and social media for longer periods. This first year of the statewide cell phone law could bring more information to that discussion.