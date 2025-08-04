My Safe Florida Home grant program reopens Monday. Here's how to apply

The Brief Applications for the My Safe Florida Home grant program are opening Monday morning. This year, the Florida legislature approved $280 million for the program, which is expected to allow about 45,000 applicants to receive grants. Low-income homeowners aged 60 and up are eligible to apply first.



After a year-long wait, the application portal for the state's popular My Safe Florida Home grant program is reopening Monday morning.

What is My Safe Florida Home?

What to Know:

The program assists eligible homeowners with free wind mitigation inspections and up to $10,000 in matching grant money for approved fortification improvements.

This year, the Florida legislature approved $280 million for the program, which is expected to allow about 45,000 applicants to receive the matching grants.

My Safe Florida Home Program Director Steven Fielder says he expects the additional funding will be enough to cover those who've been waiting in the application queue since last year as well as the first groups of new applicants who meet income and age criteria.

Who's eligible for grant money?

Only applicants who meet the following criteria will be accepted this year, in this order:

60+ Low-Income - Aug. 4th, 2025 Other Low-Income - Aug. 18th, 2025 60+ Moderate Income - Sept. 1st, 2025 Other Moderate Income - Sept. 15th, 2025 General (INSPECTION APPLICATIONS ONLY)* - Sept. 29th, 2025

Low-income is defined as household income at or below 80% of the county median income.

Moderate income is defined as household income below 120% of the county median income.

Fielder also says his department has worked to make upgrades to the My Safe Florida Home website to streamline the process and make the application portal easier to navigate.

"We’ve tried to listen to everyone’s feedback about that and tried to make some tweaks and changes, so everything will be easy to understand," Fielder told WPTV-TV.

What you can do:

For more information and to submit an application, click here.

The Source: This story was written with information from My Safe Florida Home.