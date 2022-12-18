‘Badges and Books’ program bridges community gap with literacy

It’s been said that a book can take a child’s mind anywhere in the world and that’s one of the goals of a new partnership between the Tampa Police Department and an East Tampa Youth Center.

The Tampa Police Department, along with Jackson Heights NFL YET Center, created a program called ‘Badges and Books’ to bridge the gap in the community through literacy.

"We pair officers up with our staff and our youth and they’ve been having a good time reading ‘Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief,’ explained Jamal Jefferson with the Jackson Heights NFL YET Center.

Children in the 'Badges and Books' program learn to read and form a special bond with law enforcement.

The groups throw the children a party when they complete a book.

"Oftentimes, children don’t always get to use their imagination, so we felt that teaching them about Greek mythology will be the thing that was needed for them. The ‘Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief’ book is so amazing, It leaves you on the edge. It’s constantly changing. There are twists and turns. There are all different things and they thoroughly enjoyed it," Tampa Police Corporal Melanee Gardner stated.

Gardner says it was amazing to see the children come in and read every week. She added that the program has multiple benefits.

The children enjoy a pizza party after finishing a book.

"They’ve been able to engage with police officers in a different way. They’re been able to read a little bit better, a little bit more, and they’ve been able to encourage some of their peers to be a part of the programs," Jackson explained.

The program is getting ready to start its second book.

Each child will leave with the complete book set so the group can start as early as next week.