How to protect your home from lightning strikes in Florida

The Brief A Tampa lightning protection company says homeowners can take steps to reduce the risk of damage from lightning strikes. Surge protectors and professionally installed lightning protection systems are among the options the company recommends. Recent lightning-related fires in the Bay Area highlight the potential damage a strike can cause.



Lightning can turn an ordinary summer storm into a dangerous and destructive event.

Several recent incidents around the Bay Area have put that risk in the spotlight.

Lightning protection

What we know:

All South Lightning Protection Inc. in Tampa recommends homeowners consider surge protection for their properties.

The company also recommends looking into professionally installed lightning protection systems, including lightning rods.

According to the company, lightning rods can range from about 6 to 20 feet tall and can be installed on a roof or in the ground.

All South says its systems are designed to intercept lightning strikes within a radius of roughly 180 to 380 feet, depending on the system.

Chuck Voight, senior executive vice president of All South Lightning Protection, said, "It's out there, it can keep your house safe from being damaged, even when you're sleeping. It's inexpensive."

Demand grows

Local perspective:

All South says it's been busy as more people move to the Bay Area and communities become more densely populated.

The company says that can mean more people and structures are located in areas where lightning strikes could cause damage.

The company recently worked with residents in St. Johns County after lightning struck a neighboring home and a fire nearly spread to another property.

Voight says other homeowners in the neighborhood subsequently contacted the company about protecting their homes.

Recent damage in neighborhoods

Dig deeper:

Lightning has also caused destructive fires recently.

A lightning strike caused a fire that tore through the Cobalt Apartments in Wesley Chapel.

Another recent strike caused a fire near the gym at St. Petersburg Catholic High School.

Those incidents serve as reminders of the potential damage lightning can cause to homes and other structures.

Lightning protection beyond homes

Big picture view:

Lightning protection systems aren't limited to residential properties.

All South says it has installed systems at several notable Tampa Bay landmarks.

Courtesy: All South Lightning Protection Inc.

That includes Tropicana Field, where the company installed a system after Hurricane Milton damaged the stadium's roof, as well as the Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI) and the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.