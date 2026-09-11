Second suspect arrested after innocent bystander shot in Brandon

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The Brief A second suspect, 19-year-old Taurean Sanders, faces charges in an August robbery and shooting at a Brandon apartment complex. Authorities said Sanders was armed with a gun while robbing a victim during the incident in the 1200 block of Landon Preserve Circle. Deputies previously arrested a 17-year-old shooter following the violence that left an innocent bystander wounded.



A second suspect was arrested in connection to the Brandon apartment complex shooting that left an innocent bystander injured back in August.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Taurean Sanders, 19, was arrested on multiple charges after deputies said they determined he was armed with a gun while robbing a victim during the incident.

RELATED: Brandon apartment complex shooting: 17-year-old arrested after bystander injured

Before Sanders' arrest, a 17-year-old was arrested after being identified by HCSO as the shooter involved in the shooting at the apartment complex, which is located in the 1200 block of Landon Preserve Circle.

Brandon apartment complex shooting

The backstory:

Hillsborough County deputies first responded to the shooting just after 9 p.m. on August 12 after receiving reports of shots fired. They said they found a victim who was shot in the arm, who was taken to the hospital.

The 17-year-old, who has not been identified due to his age, was arrested a day later on multiple charges, including second-degree attempted murder, according to HCSO.

Second suspect arrested

What we know:

Detectives continued investigating the shooting and found that a second suspect was involved. Authorities said Sanders was identified as the second person who was armed with a gun while robbing someone during the incident.

He was taken into custody on Friday and now faces the following charges:

Robbery with a firearm (less than $750)

Possession of a firearm during commission of felony

Dealing in stolen property

Unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Hillsborough sheriff statement

What they're saying:

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister released the following statement:

"Our detectives continued to investigate this case until everyone responsible was held accountable. Let me be clear, if you bring violence into our neighborhoods, you will face the consequences in Hillsborough County."