Baker Mayfield agrees to $165 million, three-year extension with Bucs

The Brief The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed quarterback Baker Mayfield to a three-year, $165 million contract extension Tuesday. The deal averages $55 million per season and keeps Mayfield under contract through the 2029 season. The extension arrived five days before Tampa Bay opens the regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals.



Quarterback Baker Mayfield has agreed to a three-year, $165 million contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, securing his place as the franchise quarterback through the 2029 season.

Tampa Bay quarterback deal

What we know:

The Buccaneers signed Baker Mayfield to a three-year contract extension averaging $55 million annually.

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 8: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium on September 8, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Ima Expand

The deal makes Mayfield tied for the third-highest-paid quarterback in annual salary alongside Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Jordan Love, Matt Stafford, and Trevor Lawrence.

It represents the largest contract ever executed by the Buccaneers franchise and prevents Mayfield from hitting free agency after the season and secures him through 2029.

Contract negotiation

What we don't know:

Guaranteed money details and specific structured payouts for the contract extension have not been publicly disclosed.

Team officials have not addressed why negotiations extended past Mayfield's preferred training camp deadline.

Team response

What they're saying:

The General Manager for the Buccaneers, Jason Licht, released this statement.

"From the moment Baker arrived, he brought a belief and competitive edge that has had a tremendous impact on our football team. His toughness and ability to deliver in big moments are a big part of what makes him special, but what really stands out is the leadership he brings every day. Baker is the heartbeat of this team, and we feel incredibly fortunate to have a quarterback and leader like him."

Looking ahead

What's next:

The extension comes five days before Tampa Bay's season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

That game is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday in Cincinnati.