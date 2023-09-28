Balbin Bros. Cigar Factory being transformed into 70-room boutique hotel

article

The 110-year-old Balbin Bros. Cigar Factory on North Howard Avenue is being transformed into a 70-room boutique hotel.

Developers are working with the city to preserve the building’s history.

"From a preservation standpoint, we try to work with the developers to meet their programmatic needs to accomplish what their business plan is, but to do so in a sensitive way so that the character of the building and the character of the neighborhood is maintained," said Dennis Fernandez, the city of Tampa’s Architecture Review and Historic Preservation manager.

READ: The Flor paying homage to hotel from the 1920s after 2 years of renovations and $30 million

"Instead of trying to clear the land and add something new, they recognize a value in maintaining the historic buildings and incorporating that into the next phase of the city’s development," said Fernandez.

The work is cut out for them.

Despite the building’s age and the crazy weather it has been through, construction workers say it’s solid and has a strong foundation.

READ: Kava bars in Tampa Bay helping customers alleviate stress without the side effects of alcohol

"The first thing we do is check the level, the walls, and everything. It’s good, it’s perfect, this is a 110-year-old building, its amazing people built this not with the technology that we have," said Oscar Gaviria, the project’s superintendent.

The hotel will be the latest addition to this area of Tampa, that is growing and changing quickly.

"I think the future of west Tampa is very bright; there’s a lot of engaged property owners and residents who are trying to maintain the character of the area while welcoming new businesses and new opportunities," Fernandez said.

The goal is for this hotel to be open by the end of March 2025, so they have a year and a half to go.