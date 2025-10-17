'It was just a McMess:' Grady Judd describing angry McDonald's customer shot by employee after drive-thru dispute

The Brief An angry McDonald's customer was shot in the neck after a dispute about being refused service, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. Surveillance video shows the alteration in the store early on Sunday morning.



A Davenport McDonald's employee and two customers are facing charges after an argument in the drive-thru line ended with a shooting inside the store early on Sunday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The backstory:

Peter Story and Nicholas Jones were in the drive-thru and became frustrated with Yoan Soto when he said that they were extremely busy and were not accepting orders, an arrest affidavit says.

During the argument, a store manager told deputies that Story and Jones threatened to beat Soto's ass and said they would wait in the parking lot for his shift to end.

The two then entered the store and got into a verbal confrontation with Soto and had to be separated by the store manager.

During the physical altercation, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says that one of the men mentions having a "switch" and a "30-clip."

That is when Soto grabbed a gun from the back of the store and pointed it at Story and Jones.

Surveillance video shows Soto advancing on Jones and pushing him before turning toward Story. A physical struggle happened and the gun discharged.

What they're saying:

"He has a right to stand his ground and protect himself, and these guys are threatening to do violence after they have already threatened on the outside of the store and came inside," Judd said. "They created a well-found fear in him and the store manager. It was just a McMess, but we will sort it out because we are McGood at investigating McCrime."

Story was struck in the neck by the shot and authorities say the injury is not life-threatening. He is expected to make a full recovery.

After the incident, Soto collected the shell casing on the floor and told an employee that "it belonged to him."

Charges

Soto was charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Jones and Story were charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing and failing to leave after warning.

Jones is 18, Story is 20 and Soto is 21.

