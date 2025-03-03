Bank scam suspects arrested minutes after stealing $5K from victim: PCSO

The Brief Laurentz Simprevil and Steve Castamby face charges in a suspected bank scam. Pinellas County deputies say the pair stole $5,000 after the victim got a call from someone pretending to work for Bank of America. Deputies saw the pair take the money, PCSO said, and both suspects were caught after trying to get away.



Two men face criminal charges after investigators say they stole $5,000 as part of a scam, and Pinellas County deputies caught them in the act.

Theft leads to pursuit

The backstory:

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said a Tarpon Springs resident got a call on Friday afternoon from someone claiming to work for Bank of America, demanding that the victim put $5,000 in a bag and seal it.

Deputies said two men, later identified as Laurentz Simprevil and Steve Castamby, showed up at the victim's home a short time later. PCSO said Castamby took the bag of cash from the victim's mailbox, at which point a deputy tried to pull their vehicle over.

READ: 4th man sentenced to prison after music videos lead to drug trafficking bust

Castamby ran into the woods and was soon caught, deputies said, while Simprevil sped away, even driving the wrong way at times.

Deputies deployed stop sticks, according to PCSO, and Simprevil ran away, throwing the bag of cash into a creek before a K-9 helped take him down.

Mugshots of Laurentz Simprevil and Steve Castamby. Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.

The sheriff's office said Catamby admitted to taking the bag, but denied knowing what was inside.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

What's next:

Simprevil faces charges of grand theft, fleeing and eluding, tampering with physical evidence, driving with license suspended or revoked, and resisting an officer without violence.

Castamby faces charges of grand theft and resisting an officer without violence.

Both men have bonded out of jail, records show.

The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: