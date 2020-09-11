Bar owners looking forward to serving drinks again

Governor Ron Desantis said bars can open Monday and Bradley’s on 7th in Ybor City is ready to go.

“After being closed for six months I’m pretty excited! Any income is well appreciated,” bar owner Bradley Nelson told FOX 13.

DeSantis gave the okay Thursday evening, with the condition bars only operate at 50% capacity, everyone must be seated at tables and follow the same physical distancing rules that restaurants follow.

Alex Honda, a bartender, hasn’t served a drink in six months, having to shift careers, he’s excited to be back and for the cash.

“I feel relieved! It’s been a long haul for everybody,” he shared.

Nelson said he has relied on federal CARES and money already in the bank as his $16,000 a month rent didn’t go away.

Florida is reporting the third most coronavirus cases in the nation, with 17,000 new cases in the last seven days.

However, the numbers are trending lower-falling each week since peaking at 79,000 cases seven weeks ago.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

