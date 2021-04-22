Barricaded man inside Pinellas Park hotel room prompts SWAT standoff

article

Pinellas Park police said a man has barricaded himself inside a hotel room and has been in a standoff with authorities for hours.

The SWAT situation continued into Thursday morning at the Comfort Inn & Suites along Ulmerton Road. Fifteen guests were evacuation as a precaution.

Police said the incident started Wednesday night with a call about a suspected stolen vehicle at the Sam’s Club on Park Boulevard North. When an officer arrived, a man and woman approached the vehicle. The agency said the man claimed the vehicle belonged to him and began placing groceries inside.

Then, police said, the suspect hopped in the driver’s seat, trying to drive away.

Officials said the passenger-side door was open, and the officer entered the vehicle as well. He was eventually thrown from the vehicle as the suspect sped away. The police department said the officer had a few cuts and bruises.

Investigators said other officers initially followed the suspect but backed off eventually because of the suspect’s erratic driving. However, they tracked him to the Comfort Inn and Suites. They said the man remains in a hotel room and refuses to leave.

A SWAT team was called out around 10 p.m. Officials said they believe he could be armed.

Investigators didn’t identify the man, but is described as a career habitual felon with prior violent runs with law enforcement. He has outstanding warrants in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

