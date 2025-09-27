Barricaded suspect arrested after stabbing girlfriend in Valrico: HCSO

The Brief A barricaded suspect has been arrested after stabbing his girlfriend at a Valrico home, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the 800 block of Cape Cod Circle after a call came in from a neighbor who heard screaming coming from the house. Stanley France, 21, armed himself with a firearm and threatened five other people in the home.



A man stabbed his girlfriend multiple times before barricading himself in the attic for a few hours on Saturday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the home on the 800 block of Cape Cod Circle in Valrico after a call came in from a neighbor who heard screaming coming from the house.

The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and the suspect, Stanley France, 21, armed himself with a firearm and threatened five other people in the home.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

All the other people were able to get out of the house. Police say the stabbing happened after an argument.

HCSO's SWAT, bomb, and crisis negotiation teams responded to the scene.

France, who is a convicted felon with a long criminal history, is charged with attempted murder, five counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm charge.

What's next:

This is an active investigation, and more information will become available as it is released.

