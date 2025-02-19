Bartow becomes latest Florida community to debate fluoride in water

The Brief Bartow is becoming the latest community in Florida to debate whether to remove fluoride from its water systems. Florida State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Lapado, a staunch opponent of fluoride in water, was in Bartow on Tuesday urging residents to vote for its removal. Advocates for fluoride in water say it is necessary to promote oral health and help prevent diseases.



The fight over fluoride is happening in towns all over Florida .

Florida State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo was in Bartow on Tuesday, urging the removal of fluoride in the community water systems .

The backstory:

Other health professionals argued for its benefits.

Florida State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Lapado, a staunch opponent of fluoride in water, in Bartow on Tuesday urging residents to vote for its removal.

In Florida, about 70% of community water systems are treated with fluoride .

Dr. Ladapo took a position, advising communities against fluoride-treated water, citing concerns over neurotoxins related to possible impacts on IQ and ADHD as why.

"This is a very simple issue; the costs is far too high to be fooling around with this. It's actually reckless," said Ladapo. "Sure, oral health is important, but you can get fluoride in toothpaste and mouthwash. Those products aren’t expensive."

Dig deeper:

Parents in Bartow discussed using a filtration system to remove the fluoride. They said it was their bodies' responsibility to choose whether to ingest it.

Other parents spoke in favor of the health benefits of it.

Bartow residents debate fluoride in water.

The CDC endorses the use of fluoride in public water systems. It says it is a cornerstone strategy for preventing cavities because it is cost-effective and equitable.

The other side:

The American Dental Association advocates fluorides' positive impact on oral hygiene and dental health.

Dentists from Polk County urged Bartow to keep fluoride in the water based on decades of treating patients.

"The difference I see from patients who benefit from fluoridated water, with proper care, I see one to two cavities per child. When it's unfluoridated, I see one to two cavities per tooth," said Dr. John Paul, a Lakeland dentist.

"If you take fluoride out of the water, I’m going to see a lot more disease ; it's as simple as that," said Paul.

What's next:

Bartow's mayor clarified that she supports removing fluoride from the water, but there was no vote on Tuesday.

The city will meet again on March 17.

