Bartow man accused of killing father, injuring mother arrested in Orlando, PCSO says

A 23-year-old Bartow man, who is accused of killing his father and attempting to shoot and kill his mother, was arrested Sunday morning in Orlando after taking the family car there, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they responded to Highland Blvd. overnight where they found a man dead and transported a woman, who had been shot multiple times, to a local hospital.

The suspect, Joseph Voigt, has been booked at the Orange Co. Jail and is charged with first degree murder and attempted first degree murder.

Voigt was just released from jail on Dec. 1 and was also arrested in October for discharging a gun in a residential area.

Polk County told FOX 13 that more updates will be released on Monday.

