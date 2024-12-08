15-year-old homicide suspect escapes from juvenile detention center, officials say

Tampa police say they are actively searching for a 15-year-old missing inmate who escaped from the Hillsborough Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

The missing inmate, Jahmir Moore, was arrested on Wednesday in connection to the death of a 14-year-old, according to police.

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.

Moore was discovered missing Sunday morning, and the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice says there is evidence to suggest that he escaped.

READ: Bartow man accused of killing father, injuring mother arrested in Orlando, PCSO says

Anyone who sees him is asked not to engage and to call 9-1-1 immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: