15-year-old homicide suspect escapes from juvenile detention center, officials say
TAMPA - Tampa police say they are actively searching for a 15-year-old missing inmate who escaped from the Hillsborough Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
The missing inmate, Jahmir Moore, was arrested on Wednesday in connection to the death of a 14-year-old, according to police.
Moore was discovered missing Sunday morning, and the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice says there is evidence to suggest that he escaped.
Anyone who sees him is asked not to engage and to call 9-1-1 immediately.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
