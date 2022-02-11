Baseball comes to life at Glazer Children’s Museum

Major League Baseball may be in a lockout, but little leaguers can have big league fun at a new Glazer Children’s Museum exhibit.

"We are opening Big League Fun," shared Kate White, vice president of marketing and creative at the museum. "It really brings baseball to life for families so kids can really experience hands-on what they're experiencing when they're watching a Rays game."

The Tampa Bay Rays may not be on the spring training diamond, but fans from the biggest to the smallest can get in their own pre-season groove.

"It's your first chance to practice, and it's a safe environment," said White. "Kids can take risks here and learn and develop."

The Rays organization teamed up with the Glazer Children's Museum for that purpose, to expose fans young and old to the history, science and physicality of baseball.

"In this exhibit, we have a batting cage, we have a pitcher's mound, we also have a throwing cage, kids can also race to steal second base," White explained. "So there's a lot of very physical interactive pieces to this exhibit."

The exhibit is designed not only to be fun but also educational.

"This exhibit teaches the kids the math and science behind the game," White stated. "It talks about your stats... so if you go in the batting cage, you can see how you did and start to learn about all of those numbers."

Just like Tropicana Field, the exhibit is indoors, so rain or shine, visitors can enjoy seeing, learning and playing the game of baseball.

"There's a lot of ways to interact with a baseball game without actually playing the game," observed White.

LINK: Learn more about the Big League Fun exhibit and the Glazer Children's Museum here.

The exhibit will be there through May 15.