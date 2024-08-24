Bay Area business offers parasailing off of Clearwater Beach

Look, up in the sky, it's a bird, it's a plane, it's a parasail! Ok, all corny clichés aside, the chances are that if you've visited the beach here in Pinellas County, you've seen someone parasailing overhead.

While it does take a second to get over the fear of heights, it's really not that much of a scary ride.

"We always tell people you kinda want to think of parasailing more as a ferris wheel as opposed to a roller coaster," Andrew Beltz described it. "It's super gentle on the way up and the way down."

He and his company Stay and Play operate parasailing excursions off of Clearwater Beach everyday.

"Here at Stay and Play, along with all of our activities, one of our highlights is Pier 60 Parasail; and we do parasailing right off our docks here as well as directly on the sand right off the beach," he said.

The customer is harnessed in much like a parachute with secure straps and a life jacket for safety.

"When you're up there, you don't hear thing," he explained. "It's pure quiet, pure bliss and the views are incredible."

Those views depend on where you depart from, but once you're up in the air, you can see miles around from the elevated height.

"The location really does a lot of the work for us," said Beltz. "It's an extremely safe and fun activity. It's just really a lot of fun."

