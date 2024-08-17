Explore Florida's waters and encounter native creatures on airboat tour in Weeki Wachee

From the swamp to the sunset, Bayport Airboat Tours has you covered.

Whether you are looking for a true look at the backwater areas of a true Florida watershed or the marshlands and coastline of the untouched Gulf Coast, Captain Carey Gibson can show it to you.

"Our tours consist of leaving out of Mary's Fish Camp on the mud river," he shared. "We'll make our way out through the back marshes, out to the Gulf of Mexico, down the coastlines and back through the mangroves."

The trek crosses the spring fed waters supplied by the Mud River Spring as it flows west towards the Gulf. The region is full of all sorts of Florida wildlife, from the typical freshwater birds to the seabirds along the coast.

"We'll encounter all kinds of Florida native creatures," he said. "Dolphins, manatees, we see several sharks, stingrays."

The airboat allows passage through areas that a traditional boat can't pass as sandbars and swamp weeds cover the waterway.

That is part of the experience, admitted Gibson.

"You pretty much get to experience everything that an airboat will do," he said.

His main sales pitch though, isn't some tourist line or chamber of commerce push. He just let's the beauty of nature sell itself.

"Our tours are more eco tours," he stated. "The great thing about Hernando County is [that] we have almost no development on our coastline; so it's a pretty unique place."

To experience one of these airboat tours for yourself, you can find Bayport Airboat tours in Weeki Wachee.

