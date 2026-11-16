The Brief Customers across the country reported problems accessing banking services Monday, including at Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank. Some Chase customers experienced ATM problems and temporary branch closures. Chase and Zelle said their service issues have been resolved, but experts recommend checking account activity for delayed or duplicate transactions.



Bank customers across the country ran into problems accessing their money Monday, with disruptions reported at several major financial institutions and the payment app Zelle.

For some Chase customers in the Tampa Bay area, even routine transactions like making a deposit or withdrawing cash became a challenge. At least one local branch temporarily closed its doors as customers encountered problems with ATMs and other banking services.

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Bay Area ATM and branch disruptions

Big picture view:

FOX 13 visited the Chase branch off Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa, where dozens of customers tried to use the drive-up ATM and were met with a message saying, "ATM isn't working."

By around 6 p.m., services appeared to have been restored at that location. However, a sign on the branch door said it was temporarily closed.

Chase customer Katie Bolden told FOX 13 she tried to withdraw money through the drive-thru and then at the ATM, but neither worked. When she went inside, employees told her the systems were down, and she couldn't transfer or withdraw money.

Which banks were affected?

The backstory:

Chase wasn't the only financial institution where customers reported problems. Reports of disruptions also involved:

Bank of America

Wells Fargo

U.S. Bank

Zelle

A Chase spokesperson said customers still had access to their accounts and funds, but some transactions experienced delays. Chase later said its technical issue had been resolved. Zelle also reported that its service had been restored.

Verifying transaction and account activity

What you can do:

Even after services return to normal, experts recommend checking account activity before attempting a transaction again. If a deposit or payment did not appear to go through, customers should hold onto any receipts or screenshots.

If an account shows a duplicate charge or an unfamiliar transaction, customers should contact their bank directly.