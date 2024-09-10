Bay Area doctors urge prostate cancer screenings for those at risk

Tampa Bay area doctors are highlighting the importance of prostate cancer detection and prevention during the month of September, which is recognized as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

According to experts, prostate cancer is the second-most common cancer among men in the U.S. and is the second leading cause of cancer deaths among American men. According to the American Cancer Society, there will be about 299,010 new cases of prostate cancer and roughly 35,250 deaths from prostate cancer among men in 2024. About 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime.

"If you have a strong family history of prostate cancer in the family, your risk is going to be higher," said Dr. Amber Stephens, a family medicine specialist with Optum Main Street in Dunedin. "The normal things that reduce cancer risks work as well for prostate cancer, so a nonsmoking, healthy lifestyle, exercise."

READ: Prostate cancer symptoms, warning signs and treatment

Statistics show prostate cancer is more likely to develop in older men, African American men and Caribbean men of African ancestry. About six in 10 cases of prostate cancer are diagnosed in men who are 65 or older.

"By the time someone may have symptoms of prostate cancer, it's usually fairly advanced," Stephens told FOX 13, adding she recommends patients begin having discussions with their doctors as they get older. "About 50 [years old] would be what I would recommend. If you have a family history of prostate cancer, I would consider having that conversation sooner."

Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and former Tampa Bay Ray Wade Boggs recently revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis, posting on social media, he's going to "ring that damn bell," referring to the ceremonial bell cancer survivors often ring as they end treatment.

READ: Mobile phones not linked to brain cancer, review of studies suggests

Bill Potts, meanwhile, knows first-hand how important early detection can be. He is a five-time cancer survivor and is currently battling prostate cancer.

"I started off in 2002 with thyroid cancer; then 2008 with stage-three lymphoma; 2014, lymphoma again; 2019, [lymphoma] again; 2020, prostate cancer; then lymphoma," said Potts, whose journey led him to write a book titled, 'Up for the Fight,' and changed his outlook on life. "You know, facing death has really taught me better how to live. I don't sweat the small stuff. My priorities are a lot better, not just with exercise and diet, but time with family."

Potts urges people battling cancer to stay positive and maintain a sense of hope, if they can, because treatments and preventative measures continue to improve.

READ: Watching game shows like 'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' can boost cognitive health, say experts

"Those improvements and treatment and early detection are happening at such a rapid rate that each day that goes by that I'm still alive increases the opportunity and the chance for me living longer," he said.

Organizations like the US Preventive Services Task Force and The American Cancer Society (ACS) have specific guidance on prostate cancer screenings that can help men determine the right course of action for them.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: