The Brief A Bay Area woman turned her thrifting hobby into a full-time business using the live auction app Whatnot. Jenna Quagliana has brought in more than $18,000 in sales in less than five months by selling nearly 2,800 items. Shoppers bid in real time on clothing from brands like Lululemon and Free People in as little as 15 seconds.



A Bay Area woman has turned a casual thrifting hobby into a thriving full-time business using Whatnot, a live shopping app where buyers bid on secondhand items in real time.

Whatnot live auction shopping

What we know:

Traditional online shopping is getting a fast-paced twist through Whatnot, an app that combines virtual thrifting with live auctions. Sellers showcase items ranging from clothes to collectibles while shoppers place bids in real time.

Some items start at just $1, giving bidders only seconds to claim their finds. Once a shopper wins an auction, the seller packages the purchase and ships it directly to their door.

Tampa Thrift Co. success

The backstory:

For Bay Area resident Jenna Quagliana of Tampa Thrift Co., the venture began after her boyfriend introduced her to the platform. Having spent years thrifting with her mom, she decided to try selling her own finds on the app.

Now, Quagliana spends hours searching through Goodwill bins to handpick clothing from popular brands like Lululemon and Free People. She then hosts live auctions from her living room, giving shoppers as little as 15 seconds to bid on each piece.

Sales and community growth

By the numbers:

What started as simple curiosity quickly evolved into a major source of income for Quagliana. According to Quagliana, she has brought in more than $18,000 in sales in less than five months, moving nearly 2,800 items.

What they're saying:

Quagliana says the rapid growth caught her off guard, but the community aspect keeps her motivated.

"I started off as a hobby and slowly turned into something full-time, which I never anticipated," Quagliana said. "You’re building a sisterhood on Whatnot. I love it, like seriously love it."

Becoming a Whatnot seller

What you can do:

Anyone interested in buying or selling can download the Whatnot app to get started. Buyers can browse live shows that match their interests and jump into the bidding, while aspiring sellers can apply to host their own live auctions from home.

"Anybody can do this. If you are someone that really likes to shop or thrift… you can make money from your living room," Quagliana said. She encourages anyone on the fence about buying or selling on the platform to give it a try, adding that it changed her life for the better.

What we don't know:

Officials with Whatnot have not released specific details regarding the seller application approval timeline or the exact percentage of fees the platform takes from each sale.