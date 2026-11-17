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The Brief Twelve suspects from Orlando, including eight teens, were arrested in Davenport after leading Polk County deputies on a chase. The 19-year-old driver of an SUV rammed a patrol vehicle before suspects ran into a rented Airbnb and nearby homes on Terrasonesta Drive. Investigators searched the gray Mercedes SUV and found two guns, including a stolen firearm equipped with a mechanism that can convert it into an unlawful machine gun.



Twelve suspects — including eight teens — were arrested over the weekend after ramming a Polk County deputy's patrol vehicle and leading deputies on a chase in Davenport.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said nine of those suspects are now facing felony charges while three of the teens face misdemeanor charges. All 12 suspects are from Orlando and were in Davenport staying at an Airbnb for a birthday party, according to officials.

Davenport police chase

What we know:

Deputies said they responded to a reckless driving complaint at the intersection of Terrasonesta Drive and Oakbourne Avenue in the Solterra neighborhood of Davenport on Saturday, November 14. They received reports that an SUV was speeding while passengers were hanging out of the windows.

A gray Mercedes SUV nearly hit a deputy when they arrived at the scene, according to PCSO. When the deputy tried to pull the SUV over, the driver refused to stop.

The deputy even drove his patrol vehicle in front of the SUV to try and stop it, which is when the driver rammed into the patrol vehicle's front passenger-side door. After that, deputies said the driver, who was identified as Tyrone Henderson, 19, and other passengers ran off.

Solterra Neighborhood arrests

Timeline:

Five of those suspects ran into an Airbnb located on Terrasonesta Drive that they were renting for a birthday party in Davenport. The suspects refused to leave the Airbnb until deputies started breaching the front door — which is when the five suspects at the Airbnb were arrested.

Pictured: Moments after the deputy's patrol car was hit, showing some of the suspects running off.

Four additional people who were inside the Airbnb were also arrested because they refused to open the door for deputies, according to PCSO. Two other suspects involved in this case were also arrested after going inside nearby homes on Terrasonesta Drive.

Polk County charges and guns

Dig deeper:

All 12 of the suspects arrested did not cooperate with law enforcement during interviews. The four adult suspects were taken to the Sheriff's Processing Center while the eight teens were taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center, PCSO said.

Investigators said they searched the SUV and found two guns, including one that was reported stolen out of Orange County and was equipped with a mechanism that can convert it into an unlawful machine gun.

The driver of the SUV, Henderson, is facing a slew of charges, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and possession of a machine gun. Antonio Roddy, 18, who was one of the suspects who ran off to the Airbnb after the SUV crashed into the deputy's vehicle, faces multiple charges, including grand theft of a firearm and possession of a machine gun.

Two other suspects — J'la Lamiah Akins, 18, and Jasiyah Hampton, 19 — are facing one misdemeanor charge each. Akins faces a resisting arrest without violence charge while Hampton is accused of causing a child to be a delinquent.

Not all the suspects are being identified due to their age.

Sheriff Grady Judd statement

What they're saying:

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd released the following statement on the arrests:

"I want to commend the alert residents who immediately contacted us when they saw this reckless behavior. Let this serve as a clear warning: we will not tolerate criminals coming into Polk County from out of town, putting lives in danger, ramming our patrol vehicles, and bringing stolen, converted machine guns into our community. If you come here and behave like that, you are going to go to jail. And if you choose to harbor those criminals and obstruct my deputies, you’re going to jail right alongside them."