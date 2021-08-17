Bay Area hospital update: Unvaccinated COVID-19 patients filling beds

As the COVID-19 delta variant spreads, it is sending largely unvaccinated people to the hospital.

BayCare is now reporting its cases are 10 times higher than they were at the beginning of July. Across its 14 hospitals, there are more than 1,100 mostly non-vaccinated COVID patients.

By comparison, in July of 2020, they maxed out around 700 patients – and that was before the vaccine.

"Some of them are dying despite our best efforts and best care. If you're not vaccinated, this delta variant is remarkably transmissible. It will find you," said Laura Arline, BayCare's chief quality officer.

Tampa General Hospital is reporting more than 90% of its beds are occupied by COVID patients and it has nearly 100 patients being treated in the ICU.

Inside Sarasota Memorial, nearly one in three patients are COVID-positive and 76 of the 100 ICU beds are treating COVID patients.

AdventHealth is also seeing a surge – so much so that they, too, have surpassed their highest peak since the pandemic began. Like other hospitals, they say 90% of the patients are unvaccinated.

"We've had patients who are about to intubated who are asking to be vaccinated as if that will help. It’s too late by then," said Dr. Doug Ross, chief medical officer of AdventHealth Tampa. "This delta variant is not done. It will continue to spread as long as we have some people in the population that aren't vaccinated."

