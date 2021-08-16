More Floridians choose vaccination as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Over the last six weeks, there has been an increase in Floridians deciding this is the time to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccine hesitancy, while still strong for some, appears to be fading in others.

"At this point, most of the people that are getting vaccinated are the ones that were hesitant, at first the holdouts," said pharmacist Lauryn Africa of Health Matters Community Pharmacy.

Valerie Harris was one of those holdouts. Monday, she wrapped up her second Moderna dose.

"I was scared to go get it," Harris shared.

But with the new, more contagious delta variant leading to a rise in cases and hospitalizations, she decided the time is now.

"It’ll actually save you," Harris said of the vaccines.

RELATED: Florida's COVID-19 deaths rise as it leads in hospital rates

Across the state, the total number of vaccinated Floridians has reached 65%, or about 12.4 million. Those are folks who've had at least one shot.

The most recent state data shows the number of weekly vaccinations has been increasing each week since the end of June, with the exception of last week, which saw a slight decline.

"I’m happy to see it because the more people that are vaccinated the sooner we can end this pandemic," Africa added.

RELATED: Study: Moderna COVID-19 vaccine protects against delta variant up to 6 months

Lauryn Africa urges people who are still on the fence to think about the risk they're taking by not getting vaccinated.

"It is an issue of trust. A lot of people don’t trust the vaccine and I say, well, the virus is here taking lives. Do you trust the virus? You're either gonna trust the virus or the vaccine," Africa explained.

Harris chose the vaccine.

Advertisement

"I do advise everyone: Go get the shot," she added.