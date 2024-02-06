Bay Area man turns discarded instruments into Bluetooth speakers

Bob Richardson is the owner and creator of Bob’s Musical Art.

"What I do is take old and discarded instruments, and I turn those instruments into art sculptures," he said. "And then, I turn those sculptures into Bluetooth speakers."

Richardson's artwork sits right at the intersection of form and functionality.

MADE IN TAMPA BAY: Riverview couple brings high-end bagels to Bay Area

"It’s functional art that they can use for the rest of their lives," he said.

Richardson will hide his small Bluetooth speakers inside the instruments and then cover them up using copper wiring. He twists and twirls the wiring into different decorative shapes.

He said he goes through 7,000 feet of copper a year.

MORE: Bay Area woman creates jewelry from Alaskan birch bark

If the instruments are in bad shape, Richardson will drip paint them before adding his copper wiring and speakers.

"I’ll have anywhere between 15 and 20 different colors on an instrument, and they’re all drip painted," he said.

Richardson creates about 400 Bluetooth sculptures a year. He said different instruments create slightly different sounds from the speaker.

READ: Tampa couple turns passion into small business with home decor designs

"Trumpet is a little more tenor-like, than if you put the speaker in a violin or guitar," he said.

Visit www.bobsmusicalart.com to check out all the pieces Richardson has for sale. He also lists upcoming markets and shows he’ll be appearing at.