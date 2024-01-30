Riverview couple brings high-end bagels to Bay Area

JC’s Bagels is a homemade bagel company located in Riverview.

"To me, nothing beats a fresh, homemade bagel from scratch," said co-owner, Justin Cronan.

He had just moved to Florida from New Jersey and realized – like many others – that bagels here just aren’t quite as good as they are up north.

So, he set out to change that.

Justin and Rosie, his wife and co-owner, turned their garage into a high-end bakery and churned out over a dozen different flavored bagels and high-end cream cheeses.

They offer JC’s Bagels online for pickup and delivery, but they are very popular at local markets as well.

"We set up in 10 minutes and within an hour and thirty, we’re pretty much done," said Rosie.

You can find a list of upcoming events they'll be at on their website, www.jcsbagels.com, along with a complete menu that includes sandwiches.

Delivery is free in the Riverview, Apollo Beach and Wimauma areas on orders of $15 or more. JC’s is also available for catering.