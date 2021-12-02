Bay Area non-profit creates safe haven for foster children

Newly divorced after 30 years of marriage, Esther Nicholas took a leap of faith and adopted four children.

"I'm brave, you know," she laughed.

Nicholas adopted the children after a presentation at her church from the non-profit A Door of Hope.

"When I got the opportunity to actually put my faith into action, it was just really exciting for me to have that opportunity," she said. "And so it feels good to be doing what God wants you to do."

Their mission is to give hope for children in crisis by creating loving Christian foster homes.

"Whether they go home and they're reunified with their family or they have an opportunity to be adopted by a forever family, we want them to be with a family forever and not be stuck in the foster care system for the rest of their life," explained Godly Daniels, executive director of A Door of Hope.

The group has been around in the Bay Area for 10 years. They have helped more than 350 foster homes get their licenses while finding homes for 1,500 foster children.

"I wish we could help more. You know, I'm thinking about all the other kids that don't have homes right now and that breaks my heart, but I'm so thankful that we're able to help at least the ones that have come before us," Daniels commented.

Nicholas added to her family a few years ago when she re-married.

"I just think she's great, you know, and she's my partner in this, and I couldn't ask for a better one," said Steve Link. "She does a phenomenal job."

A job he loves to be a part of.

"It's fun to watch these kids grow and you know, you can see a difference. You know, we are making a difference in their lives there, there's no doubt about it," he said.

For Nicholas, it's been a calling.

"Once I found out what the need was, it was just exciting for me," she exclaimed. "It's like an adventure to see how God works when I'm outside of my own comfort zone and have to rely on him. So I can't imagine doing anything else right now."

Nicholas and Link are proud to provide a loving home for children in crisis.

A Door of Hope could always use more families.

