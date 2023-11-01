Bay Area non-profit, USF launch program to help recruit tech startups for health care innovation

The "Healthtech-X Accelerator" program is coming alive in Tampa.

Tampa Bay Wave, a non-profit organization that helps boost start-up companies, is working with the University of South Florida thanks to a grant by the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

The program aims to bring new technologies and start-ups to the Tampa Bay region that specialize in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, telehealth, medical devices, and more.

"Tampa is one of the premiere healthcare hubs in my opinion in the entire country, with really interesting population dynamics that are both racially diverse coupled with elderly care populations, along with a number of tier one hospitals and healthcare organizations as a whole," said Dr. Richard Munassi from Tampa Bay Wave.

Startups with their eyes on Tampa work to solve critical problems in health care.

"Ranging from things like human organ transplantation logistics to make transplants more efficient for hospitals and health systems, things like tell a pharmacy to help patients engage with pharmacists even if they’re in rural settings or having issues with reaching their local pharmacy," Dr. Munassi said.

Another example is a company that focuses on the early detection of Alzheimer’s.

"We do have a wide variety of technologies right now really changing how health care is being practiced and being executed at a high level," said Dr. Munassi.

Medical experts are teaming up with USF to showcase the health care startups that are already here and to help recruit more. Organizers said the time is now, as the job market in our region is expected to grow by 26% in the next five years.