Bay Area Pregnancy Center moves annual fundraising walk online

May is a beautiful time of year for many walking fundraisers, however, right now local and state guidelines prohibit large groups gathering for any purpose.

The Bay Area Pregnancy Center is a non-profit organization that depends on money raised in just such an event.

"Traditionally, our ‘Walk for Life’ is one of our largest fundraisers," explained Marsha Rimer the executive director of the center. "It would keep us going for several months."

The walk would have been held in April, right in the middle of the lockdown period for Clearwater, but Rimer and her group adjusted to an online world.

"We've gone to a virtual walk," she said. "Just go online and register (and) walk, run, skip, jog, bicycle or swim, all in an effort to support the Bay Area Pregnancy Center."

Advertisement

An added benefit of the virtual walk is that instead of a one-day event, the walk goes on daily until Mother's Day.

"We help young mothers and families with small children," Rimer said. "We are seeing them virtually. We are here. We send no one away."

They supply young mothers with counseling and baby products such as clothing, diapers, wipes and formula.

"All of our services are free!" shared Rimer.

If you would like more information about the Bay Area Pregnancy Center, you can find them at http://www.mybapc.com/ . Click here if you'd like to register for the virtual walk.



