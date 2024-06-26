Bay Area program teaching young adults with disabilities how to use technology

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A week-long laptop class was designed to help young adults with disabilities learn the ins and outs of modern technology.

Young adults with disabilities who took part in the Hands On Education "Computer Boot Up Boot Camp" had a special graduation ceremony at the Hyatt House in Downtown Tampa.

The program provides free computer training and a new laptop for each participant.

"It's important for everybody, with or without a disability, to have some computer skills," said John Ficca, Program Director, Hands on Educational Services. "In today's world, that's how you apply for jobs. You go online, and you submit your application and attach your resumes."

READ: Free cooking class for kids in underserved Tampa community

The state-funded hospitality program trains people with all types of disabilities. Their partnership with Hyatt Hotels and the Florida Division of Vocational Rehabilitation has lasted 25 years.

"It's really neat how one organization, can really support the community in such a special way. And I often say that Hyatt is not a company, it's a big family. It's a family that cares," Ficca stated.

Hyatt Hotels Foundation footed the bill for the laptops with a $25,000 grant to Hands On Education.

"We stand on, our position of caring for our community and caring for others," said Alexis Chenet, Hyatt Hotels. "And this is seeing care and action."

READ: Pinellas non-profit helps furnish homes for families in need: 'It's a blessing'

The week-long class teaches the students basic knowledge of different programs.

"I feel awesome that I get to learn lots of cool stuff," said Cameron Wills, student.

Another student, Mercedes Evans, said, "This also gave me an opportunity to have an extra resource to look for a job on my resume, and have a computer to use and take home with me as well."

"I believe when someone hands you something valuable, like a laptop computer, it can be life-changing," said Ficca. "Not because of the dollar value of that computer, but what you can do with that equipment."

The funding allowed Hands On Education to buy 55 laptops. They will be having additional classes in Jacksonville and Orlando later this summer.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter